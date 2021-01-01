Our mission is to fully recreate the entire Earth in Minecraft at a 1:1 scale. One block in Minecraft equates to roughly one meter in the real world, meaning that this project will fully recreate the size of our planet. Anyone is able to join us and contribute to the largest and most expansive build project to ever have been attempted in Minecraft. Every language, nationality, and regional difference is accepted and regarded as our greatest attribute as we continue our journey to unite all of Humanity's greatest achievements into a single Minecraft world.
What have we built so far?
And so much more. Look at our world map to see all the places people are working on!View the map
How can you help?
We use a Discord chat server to communicate with each other about our project. Join it now using the following button:
My BuildTheEarth is your personal section on this website. This is the place where you will upload your work to the project.
On your My BuildTheEarth page, you can join a build team, or apply for a solo build. Build teams work on projects like cities, while solo builds are better suited to smaller villages.
When your build is done, you can upload it to the website on your My BuildTheEarth page. We will copy your build into our master world, which contains everyone's builds.