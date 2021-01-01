BuildTheEarth
We are recreating the entire planet in Minecraft
We are recreating the entire planet in Minecraft

Our mission is to fully recreate the entire Earth in Minecraft at a 1:1 scale. One block in Minecraft equates to roughly one meter in the real world, meaning that this project will fully recreate the size of our planet. Anyone is able to join us and contribute to the largest and most expansive build project to ever have been attempted in Minecraft. Every language, nationality, and regional difference is accepted and regarded as our greatest attribute as we continue our journey to unite all of Humanity's greatest achievements into a single Minecraft world.

What have we built so far?

Chinatown Singapore BTE Singapore Kemuning, Palembang, South Sumatera Indonesia sinofx#8027 Retford United Kingdom FiatPanda#5630 Rostov-on-Don Russian Federation Space_Maze#5824 Bogota Colombia BTE Colombia - Venezuela - Ecuador Szczecin Poland Krzysiu#5618 Tårnby, Amager Denmark Hello6458#7914 Hay River, NWT Canada BTE Canada Paso Robles, California United States BTE Southwest USA Bogota Colombia BTE Colombia - Venezuela - Ecuador

And so much more. Look at our world map to see all the places people are working on!

View the map

How can you help?

1. Join our Discord chat server

We use a Discord chat server to communicate with each other about our project. Join it now using the following button:

2. Log in to My BuildTheEarth

My BuildTheEarth is your personal section on this website. This is the place where you will upload your work to the project.

3. Join a Build Team, or start building by yourself

On your My BuildTheEarth page, you can join a build team, or apply for a solo build. Build teams work on projects like cities, while solo builds are better suited to smaller villages.

4. Upload your work to the website

When your build is done, you can upload it to the website on your My BuildTheEarth page. We will copy your build into our master world, which contains everyone's builds.

